2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at NC coastal home of TRU Colors Brewing executive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide at the home of George Taylor III, Chief Operating Officer of TRU Colors Brewing Company.

Lt. Jerry Brewer said two people were shot and killed at the Providence Road address early Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched at 5:40 a.m.

Koredreese Robert Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Emily Williams, 21, were killed. A third person, a female who’s name has not been released, was also shot and is in the hospital.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that Tyson was a “validated gang member.”

According to public records, the home where the shooting happened is owned by Taylor, who is the son of the founder of TRU Colors, George Taylor.

The brewery employs active gang members in an effort to reduce gun violence.

Tyson worked for Tru Colors. He is featured prominently in photographs in an article Forbes posted in April 2021 about the company and its strategic partnership with Molson Coors.

WECT reached out to both George Taylor and George Taylor III for comment but they have not returned our multiple attempts to reach them. WECT also requested comment from Molson Coors.

This is the second shooting at a property owned by the Taylors. Both involved Tyson.

In November 2019, a shooting on Red Cross Street injured a 19-year-old. A home at 617 Red Cross Street was also struck by gunfire.

At the time, the home was owned by George Taylor, the founder of TRU Colors. Tyson was arrested on the scene and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, a local ordinance violation and going armed to the terror of the people.

Saturday afternoon, neighbors along Providence Road, where homes are valued at $300,000 and up, said they were baffled when they saw a large law enforcement presence.

“I was walking my little baby this morning and I noticed the sheriff’s deputy vehicles down here,” said Jeanine Stewart, who lives in the neighborhood. “There were several, which is not normal, and as I approached, I could see the yellow tape marking on this house.”

It is a neighborhood that is typically quiet.

“I think the most we’ve seen in six years is one car getting broken into,” said Scott Carpenter, who lives in the neighborhood. “It’s a very close-knit neighborhood that does a lot of activities together, so everyone is very cautious and keeps an eye on each other and each other’s kids. So again, this is beyond the pale of being out of normal.”

As of now, there are no known suspects, leaving those in the community on edge.

“So many people have the doorbell cameras, so I hope they catch whoever did this so we feel safe again,” said Stewart. “It’s just a tragedy.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident to the home and does not believe there is any danger to anyone in the neighborhood.

“We are not in a hurry to miss anything,” said Brewer. “We want to make sure we gather every single piece of evidence we can and build our case from there.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner was present when police arrived.

