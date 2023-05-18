This aerial view shows a tree casting its shadow on a field (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images).

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WNCN) — Two men are dead and three others are injured after a crash in a field near the North Carolina and Virginia border, the Virginia State Police confirmed Thursday.

Police said a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Gary L. Williams, collided with a 2018 Ford F150 on McGees Mill Road, driven by John H. Price, both of Semora, North Carolina, after Williams swerved trying to avoid Price, who was coming around a curve.

Officers said the two cars collided and crashed in a field despite swerving.

The department said Williams and a passenger in the Ford died at the scene. The passenger, Chad Whitt, also of Semora, was said to have not been wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car.

Additionally, two women were passengers in the Chevrolet Traverse, who were transported to a hospital for serious injuries. One suffered an ejection after not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

State police said charges are pending, as the crash remains under investigation.