ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead and three are seriously injured after a crash involving motorcycles on US 220 in Rockingham County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 11:04 a.m. on Friday, the Madison Fire Department announced that US 220 was closed at Williams Road.

A short time later, Rockingham County confirmed that US 220 was shut down in both directions at Baggage Road and that it would remain closed “for a considerable amount of time.”

Troopers say the crash involved motorcycles and happened on the northbound side of US 220.

Five people were riding motorcycles on US 220 North near Williams Road when the crash occurred, according to investigators. Two people died as a result of the crash and three were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The southbound lanes of US 220 have since reopened. However, the northbound lanes remained closed as the investigation was still ongoing.

Investigators searched for a tractor-trailer with a white cab and a black trailer with an opening on top. The suspect vehicle was found on Friday evening.

The tractor-trailer can be seen in these images provided from a local business’ surveillance footage.

Surveillance footage of the tractor-trailer (courtesy of NCSHP)

Allegedly, the tractor-trailer’s tarp was raised and struck a powerline, pulling it down as well as the whole pole, according to investigators. The mechanized arm of the tractor-trailer, which pulls the tarp, was also ripped off and landed in the roadway.

Troopers say that the motorcyclists crashed in an effort to avoid the arm in the roadway.

Anyone with any information should contact North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

All lanes of US 220 are open as of 4:04 p.m., according to Rockingham County.

There is no further information available at this time.