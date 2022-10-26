GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six people were shot at an apartment complex in Greensboro just before midnight on Tuesday.

A release from the Greensboro Police Department says that officers were called to Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. where they found two people who had been shot. Those two victims died. Four additional victims arrived at a local hospital while officers were on the scene.

This shooting comes as thousands of people are coming into Greensboro for NC A&T’s homecoming activities, at an apartment complex that officers say serves as off-campus housing for a lot of A&T students, close enough to campus that AggieAlerts were sent out.

EMS left the scene on Circle Drive just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, but the AggieAlert sent out at 5:19 a.m. asks people to continue to avoid Circle Drive, Castlewood Drive and Palmetto Street.

The initial AggieAlert went out just before midnight. This shooting did not happen on NC A&T’s campus.

Areas of Circle Drive, Palmetto Street and Sullivan Street have been blocked off by investigators for hours.

The investigation is ongoing. We are working to learn if any victims are students and the condition of the remaining victims.

About thirty minutes after the shooting on Circle Drive, there was a shooting on Parker Street, which is about two and a half miles away. Police say they don’t believe they have any connection to each other and one person was hurt in that shooting.