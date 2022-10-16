SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead after a North Carolina home caught fire late Saturday night, officials said.

Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said crews were called to a home at 1493 Highway 58 South near Snow Hill just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Kearney said crews were able to put out the fire overnight, but around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, some hotspots in the house caused the fire to start back again. Crews were able to extinguish those flames.

But around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, crews were called again to the house for the fire restarting.

According to Snow Hill Fire Chief Lynwood Bunn, who was at the scene Sunday afternoon, some of the materials in the house made it unsafe for firefighters to go inside.

Some of the responding crew were Snow Hill Fire Department, Hookerton Fire Department, Bell Arthur Fire Department, Greene County Emergency Services, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina SBI and the Office of State Fire Marshall.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.