HILLSVILLE, Va. (WNCN/WFXR) — A plane headed for Burlington Alamance Regional Airport that left a Virginia airport crash-landed before it was able to arrive in North Carolina, police confirmed Tuesday afternoon, that was first reported by WFXR.

Search crews responded to a wooded area near Hillsville, Virginia, and confirmed the wreckage of a private plane just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WFXR reported the plane’s pilot and single passenger both died in the crash and state police are working to notify the family/families.

The plane, confirmed as a Cessna 150, took off from the Hillsville-Twin County Airport on Monday and never arrived in Burlington, North Carolina.

Additionally, the Carolinas Fire Page on Twitter tweeted that the missing aircraft, out of Burlington, was found in Virginia as of 10:55 p.m. Monday.