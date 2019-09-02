2 dead, baby and mom wounded in NC home invasion shooting

WFMY photo after the shooting and home invasion at the Morehead Apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police are investigating a home invasion in Greensboro that left two men dead, a mother struggling for life and her infant injured.

Greensboro police say they responded early Monday to calls about a shooting and found four gunshot victims.

The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. at Morehead Apartment complex at 5528 West Market Street, WFMY reported.

Police say the dead men are Christopher Savalas Parson and Kendrick Rondell Gilbert Jr. Both were 24 and from Greensboro.

A 1-month-old girl was hit by a bullet in her thumb, according to WFMY.

The mother shot in the incident was initially in critical condition but improved to stable.

The baby girl was later released after treatment at a local hospital.