2 dead in ATV crash on steep embankment in NC mountains

CANTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died following an ATV crash near Canton in Haywood County Saturday morning.

According to Center Pigeon Fire Chief Johnny Pless, the incident occurred around 9:23 a.m. roughly two to three miles up the mountainside from the 3600 block of Old Henson Cove Road in Canton.

Chief Pless said the ATV went off of a roadbed and down a steep embankment. Two people died as a result.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

Several units responded to the scene to help recover the two people who died.