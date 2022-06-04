ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – Two people were killed during a shooting Saturday afternoon in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to Bingham Road just before 2:15 p.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds. Bingham Road is in west Asheville, west of the French Broad River.

This shooting remains under investigation by the police department.

Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and Forensic Technicians are processing the scene with the assistance of the North Carolina Medical Examiner, police said in a 5:30 p.m. news release.

The Asheville Fire Department and Buncombe County EMS responded to the scene, according to police.

Officials said anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.