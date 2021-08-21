2 dead in NC after I-85 wrong-way driver crashes head-on into other vehicle

by: Mike Andrews

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 85 in Concord this week, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened after 12:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-85 near Davidson Highway.

Troopers said a driver was traveling the wrong way when two vehicles collided head-on. The drivers of both vehicles died.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the interstate was closed for nearly four hours.

The crash is still under investigation.

