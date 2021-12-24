2 dead in wrong-way crash that shut down I-40 in Greensboro for nearly 6 hours

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A deadly crash shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate-40 in Greensboro for hours on Christmas Eve.

Lanes were shut down between Martin Luther King Jr. Driver and South Elm-Eugene Street and according to the Department of Transportation, they reopened at 8:30 a.m., nearly six hours after the deadly crash.

Two vehicles crashed near Exit 221 on I-40 West around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a 2004 GMC Envoy was going east in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a 1960 Ford Thunderbird.

The driver of the Envoy, William Grimes, and the driver of the Thunderbird, Tony Hester Vinson, died at the scene. Both men were 50 and from Greensboro.

A passenger in the Thunderbird was taken to the hospital.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.