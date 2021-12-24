2 dead in wrong-way crash that shut down I-40 in Greensboro for nearly 6 hours

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A deadly crash shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate-40 in Greensboro for hours on Christmas Eve.

Lanes were shut down between Martin Luther King Jr. Driver and South Elm-Eugene Street and according to the Department of Transportation, they reopened at 8:30 a.m., nearly six hours after the deadly crash.

 Two vehicles crashed near Exit 221 on I-40 West around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a 2004 GMC Envoy was going east in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a 1960 Ford Thunderbird.

The driver of the Envoy, William Grimes, and the driver of the Thunderbird, Tony Hester Vinson, died at the scene. Both men were 50 and from Greensboro.

A passenger in the Thunderbird was taken to the hospital.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories