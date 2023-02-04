CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Two large dogs and six puppies were rescued from a fire at a west Charlotte home Friday, sparked by unattended cooking, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials said the fire started at a home on the 2100 block of Weyland Avenue near Marlowe Avenue in Charlotte.

There were no injuries to the 4 people, 2 dogs, and 6 puppies. All however, are displaced.



The 6 puppies were saved by @CharlotteFD. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/TXvn3HvA8Y — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) February 3, 2023

Firefighters controlled the blaze in 10 minutes.

No one was injured during the fire, but eight animals, two adults and two children were displaced.

Officials said the fire was caused by unattended cooking. The estimated loss is estimated to be $15,000.