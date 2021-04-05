2 drivers face DWI charges after child airlifted from NC crash; 3 people seriously injured

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Two drivers face DWI charges after a child had to be airlifted following a crash in Forsyth County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 10 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 311, near Dennis Road.

Robert Glastetter was driving a pickup truck north on N.C. 311 while Kenneth Ford drove a Dodge passenger vehicle south with two children in the vehicle.

According to Highway Patrol, Glastetter ran off the right side of the road before crossing left of center and hitting the Dodge head-on.

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One of the two children in the Dodge was airlifted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on whether the other child was injured.

Everyone who was injured is in serious condition.

Both Glastetter and Ford have both been charged with driving while intoxicated.