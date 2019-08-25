2 ECU football players suspended after weekend arrests, officials say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two East Carolina University football players have been suspended from the team after their arrests Saturday, officials say.

According to Greenville police, sophomore linebacker Delvontae Harris and freshman cornerback Juan Powell were arrested for breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

An investigation began after police were called to the intersection of E. 8th and Forbes Street. The call was about two men pulling on car door handles and breaking into cars, according to a news release from ECU.

A witness later identified Harris and Powell as the men who had been pulling on door handles, the news release said.

The suspects then admitted to breaking into at least one car, according to officials.

Powell, 18, and Harris, 20, were each charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

No items were reported stolen from any of the cars.

The decision to suspend the players was made Sunday after football coach Mike Huston and ECU athletics officials were informed of the arrests, the news release said.

Huston had meetings with each player. Harris and Powell were each given a $15,000 bond.

Huston also released a statement about the incident:

“As I have stated before, certain things are non-negotiable,” Houston said. “Representing East Carolina University in a negative light is something we take very seriously. Delvontae and Juan are suspended indefinitely and any decisions regarding their continued association with our program will not be made until the campus and legal process reaches a conclusion. While I am disappointed with the actions of both players, we will support them throughout this process. Moving forward, our focus is centered on NC State.”

