2 escaped Tennessee inmates found dead in Wilmington, 3rd still at large, authorities say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two escaped inmates from Tennessee were found dead in Wilmington and a third is still at large, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.

The sheriff’s office tweeted about the escapees — Tobias Carr, Timothy Sarver, and Johnny Brown — on Saturday, saying that they may be in Virginia.

Then, on Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said that Carr and Sarver died in Wilmington after leading authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that ended when their vehicle was disabled in Wilmington. The sheriff’s office didn’t say how they died.

Prior to the pursuit, the two had been involved in a robbery at a convenience store elsewhere in North Carolina.

Johnny Shane Brown (SCSO)

While the sheriff’s office said that Brown is still at large, it didn’t say whether he was with Carr and Sarver. Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

WATE reports Carr was jailed on charges of second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence while Sarver was jailed on charges of auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to court documents, Carr was indicted in connection with the 2019 death of his wife, who was found deceased with stab wounds inside a home on Barnett Drive in Kingsport.

Brown was in jail on several charges, including aggravated stalking, domestic assault, harassment, and violation of an order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sarver was incarcerated on charges of auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying of a weapon, WATE reports.