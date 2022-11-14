GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Asheboro men pleaded guilty to robbery and gun charges on Monday, according to a United States Department of Justice news release.

Deante Tre’Devaughn, 26, also known as “Cheek,” and Amir Joseph Marshall, 21, pleaded guilty in connection to a robbery and shooting at a business in Greensboro on Randleman Road in late 2020.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. The incident happened at TJ Smoke Shop at 2006 Randleman Road, officials said.

According to court documents, on Dec. 28, 2020, Cheek and Marshall robbed the owner of a business on Randleman Road in Greensboro at gunpoint.

During the robbery, the store owner and Marshall were shot. Cheek and Marshall left the scene and got into a blue Honda Accord.

About 25 minutes later, Marshall arrived at Randolph Hospital in a blue Honda Accord. Hospital surveillance video shows Marshall being helped into the hospital by a person whose clothing matched one of the assailants at the Randleman Road robbery.

On the date of the robbery, Cheek was on supervised probation with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and had been equipped with a GPS ankle monitor.

A review of the GPS data showed that his ankle monitor was in the vicinity of the robbery location during the time of the robbery.

Cheek’s ankle monitor then indicated it traveled to Randolph Health hospital in Asheboro at a rate of around 120 miles per hour.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Winston-Salem before United States District Judge Loretta C. Biggs.

Marshall’s sentencing is set for June 2, 2023, at 2 p.m.

At sentencing, each defendant faces a maximum term of imprisonment of not more than twenty years for the robbery charge and up to ten years imprisonment on the firearms charge plus a period of supervised release and monetary penalties.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Greensboro Police Department investigated the case. The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Ann Courtney.