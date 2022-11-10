ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two former officers have been charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in relation to the death of an inmate that was being held in the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Jones, 61, of Maxton, and Robbie Page, 46, of Lumberton, were both charged with the misdemeanor offense of failure to discharge duties, the sheriff’s office said.

Inmate Stephen K. Hunt, 28, of Lumberton, was found dead in a cell on March 10, 2021, at the Robeson County Detention Center, deputies said.

Investigators determined that Jones and Page violated North Carolina’s state-mandated procedures for monitoring inmates. Jones and Page resigned from their positions before they were charged by the NCSBI, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones had been employed by the detention center since August 1999 and held the rank of 1st Sergeant. Page had been employed by the detention center since January 2015 and held the rank of Sergeant.

Hunt was processed into the detention center on March 4, 2021, and arrangements were made for him to be transferred to the North Carolina Department of Prisons, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said an autopsy was performed by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Officer in Raleigh. Reports concluded that Hunt’s cause of death was a fentanyl overdose. Matthew Scott, the Robeson County District Attorney, filed charges after receiving the SBI’s evidence.

Jones and Page were each given a $10,000 unsecured bond, booking records show.