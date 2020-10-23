2 from California arrested on drug trafficking charges in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two people from California have been arrested on drug trafficking charges, according to the Greenville Police Department.

On Saturday, GPD officers initiated a traffic stop for speeding 85mph in a 70mph zone.

Additional information was developed that the occupants were traveling from California and gave officers misleading information.

During the incident, officers also received a positive K9 alert for narcotics from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed the car battery had been tampered with and a search of the battery revealed 4 kilograms of heroin.

The driver and occupants were arrested for trafficking heroin and held at Pitt County Detention Center.

The driver was identified as Louis Isaac Candelaria from Bloomington, California, and the passenger was identified as Mariah Dolores Ramos from Colton, California.

Both received a $1.5 million bond.