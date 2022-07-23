RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle caught fire during a crash in Randolph County on Friday, firefighters said.

Around 12:36 p.m., Station 18 with the Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department was sent to help Guil-Rand Station 21 with a crash on Hoover Hill Road near Poplar Ridge Road.

Guil-Rand Engine 391 arrived on the scene.

Fire officials say one vehicle was on fire, and one person was trapped in the other vehicle.

Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department firefighters worked to help get the trapped person out of the vehicle.

Crash in Randolph County (credit: Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department)

Two people are currently in the hospital in critical condition.