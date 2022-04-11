ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of chasing people with a machete during a fight at an Asheboro motel on Sunday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to the Randolph Inn in Asheboro at 1020 Albemarle Road when they were told about shots being fired.

Asheboro police officers were close to the motel and also responded.

Arriving officers say they saw people actively fighting in the parking lot.

The assailant, identified as 26-year-old Trevor Aaron Holmes, was detained, according to officials.

The victims reported that Holmes had been chasing them around a vehicle with a machete, and they had been injured, deputies said.

Randolph County Emergency Services responded to provide care at the scene.

Following the investigation, Holmes was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

The magistrate found probable cause for the charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Holmes was given a $35,000 total secured bond.