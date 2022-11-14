SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were hurt during a shooting at a home in Salisbury early Sunday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Messner Street around 1:48 a.m. where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At around 2:08 a.m., police learned that a 20-year-old man had arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they determined that the man had also been shot during the incident on Messner St.

Police said no suspects had been arrested in the shooting as of Sunday night.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division at 704-638-5333.