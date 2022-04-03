STONY POINT, N.C. (WJZY) – Two people were injured in a small plane crash Saturday night in Alexander County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the crash around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at an area near Smith Farm Road and U.S. 64, northwest of Statesville.

A single-engine plane was found to have crashed in woods, according to the deputy’s report.

Two people were inside the place and were injured and transported to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said they immediately reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and secured the scene overnight. FAA officials arrived Sunday around 8:30 a.m. to assess the situation.

It is unclear at this time what exactly led to the crash and this remains an active investigation.