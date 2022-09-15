LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning.

Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony conspiracy, and 16 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Britt was released from jail on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old were each charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police.

Police were called early Tuesday morning after the nine businesses were broken in to, according to a news release. The various businesses are located on Elizabethtown Road, East 5th Street, Fayetteville Road, and Roberts Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.