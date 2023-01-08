*On Friday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported four fatalities in this wreck. On Saturday FOX8 learned that there were three fatalities from North Carolina State Highway Patrol*

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on Highway NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on NC 109, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road.

Investigators say that a Toyota 4 Runner Sport Utility Vehicle was traveling south on NC 109 while a Chrysler passenger vehicle and a Chevrolet SUV were traveling north on NC 109.

Investigators say that the Toyota traveled left of center and collided head-on with the Chrysler and then struck the Chevrolet. After impact, the Toyota traveled off the road on the westbound shoulder.

The Chrysler traveled off the road on the right, overturned and caught fire. The Chevrolet also traveled off the road on the right and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Toyota was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital by Air Care with serious injuries.

The three people in the Chrysler passenger vehicle were fatally wounded and died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to Thomasville Hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

NCSHP is investigating the crash and charges are pending based on its conclusion.

Dr. Emily Lipe, the superintendent of Davidson County Schools, has confirmed that two of the fatalities were Davidson County School students.

“It is with heavy hearts that we learned of the loss of two of our students, a first grader from Silver Valley Elementary and a seventh grader from South Davidson, who were involved in a tragic car accident on Hwy 109 last night. Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the families and friends impacted by this tragedy. Additional personnel will be on site at both schools on Monday to provide emotional support.” Dr. Emily Lipe

This is a developing story.