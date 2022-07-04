KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating two shootings that happened Sunday that killed two people and injured at least two others.

Police responded on Sunday at approximately 4:20 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Sunshine Steet. Officers found Kianna Newborn, 25, of Kinston dead after being shot multiple times, they said.

Officials also said a short time later, they were dispatched to UNC Lenoir hospital for a report of two people who had arrived with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the two, who were not identified by police at this time, were shot during the same incident.

Furthermore, another shooting Sunday night killed a man in the 200 block of South Adkin Street.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. and found Michael Davis Jr., 42, of Kinston, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to ECU Health in Greenville, where he later died.

The Kinston Police Department is investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.