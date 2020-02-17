2 killed in shootings 16 minutes apart in NC city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man died shortly after being shot outside a southwest Charlotte bar early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the The Trap Bar & Billiards around 2:17 a.m. on the 1900 block of Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek.

The man, later identified as 34-year-old James John Basil McKnight, transported to the hospital by Medic and pronounced dead there by hospital staff.

The shooting came 16 minutes after officers responded to the 500 block of Deanna Lane, also in Steele Creek, where a man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: