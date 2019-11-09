2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at NC home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were killed in a shooting in south Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Detectives are conducting the double homicide investigation on Lytham Drive near South Mecklenburg High School.

Officers located three people with apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. One person died at the scene of the shooting. Another person was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police have identified the deceased as Janet Elizabeth Scronce, 40, and Furahn Karren Woods Morrow, 39.

Homicide detectives were canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident.

Police say they are not actively looking for any additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now