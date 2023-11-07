ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are facing charges after a meet-up to sell some items turned violent, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 27, deputies responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on Creekway Ridge in Asheboro. At the scene, investigators found Michael Lee Russell, 49, suffering from a small wound on their leg that appeared to be from shrapnel.

Russell said a man came to his home to buy some items that had been listed for sale. The buyer then began firing gunshots, and Russell said he fired back with a shotgun. Investigators found about seven bullet holes in the side of the house and one shotgun shell on the ground next to the steps.

Russell said the attacker then got in a black SUV, hit the concrete well cap causing some damage and left the scene.

Robert Allen Beane Jr. reportedly called Randolph Communications to say that he was involved in the incident on Creekway Ridge and was heading to a home on Staleys Farm Road. Deputies responded to the home and found the black vehicle in the driveway. Beane placed a gun on the vehicle and surrendered himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

Beane was taken in for questioning and later charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. He received no bond.

The magistrate also found probable cause to charge Russell with felony discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. Russell was arrested on Sunday.