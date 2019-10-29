2 men charged with murder of pregnant NC teen — 1 gets $750K bond, other gets out on $50K bond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – WBTV is on your side pressing for answers after a murder suspect was allowed to bond out of jail and commit more crimes.

Antonio Jennings, 37, was one of two people arrested earlier in 2019 in connection to a 2013 murder where a pregnant teen was shot to death while she was sleeping. Jennings’ bond was set at $50,000, whereas the other suspect’s bond was set at $750,000.

According to police and court documents, Jennings was serving time for a parole violation when he was arrested for the murder of Ondrea Stevenson. He was denied bond at this first court appearance but then a few weeks later, his bond was set at $50,000 along with several conditions including electronic monitoring plus a curfew from 5 p.m.-7 a.m.

A clerk confirmed to WBTV that on May 15, he bonded out of Mecklenburg County Jail on the first-degree murder charges. He was sent back to the Department of Corrections to serve the rest of his time for his parole violation. Later, he was released for that at the end of June.

For several months, a first-degree murder suspect was out on bond, allowed to walk the streets during the day time.

WBTV asked the court system why his bond was so low and if they could explain the reasoning, but they did not get back to us. We’re told they are working on a comment.

“My sister was outgoing, she was funny, she was energetic. She’d keep a smile on your face,” said Jaylen Drayton, Ondrea’s little brother, during an interview after Knox was first arrested. A WBTV reporter spoke with him over Facebook asking about Jennings bonding out, but he was unavailable to do an interview. He did say the family knew one of the suspects was out on bond.

“Equal accountability through the whole system,” said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerry Putney. “What we’re seeing is that people will reoffen when they think they can get away with it.”

Repeat offenders has been a hot button issue for Chief Putney, speaking about it once again at a press conference earlier this month. This case with Jennings appears to support what the chief has been warning.

While out on bond, police say Jennings was arrested again for a felony sex offense crime. He’s currently in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

“Everybody’s asking us why we have to keep arresting the same violent people,” said Putney. “You should be asking the people who determine who gets out of jail, when a case move forward.”

Jennings is scheduled to be in court Tuesday for his most recent felony sex offense charges. Jennings and Knox are both due in court in November facing their current murder charges.

