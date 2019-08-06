2 men charged with selling drugs near NC childcare center

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently charged two residents of Washington after they were caught making and selling illegal drugs near a childcare center.

On July 31, BCSO Drug Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a home on West 5th Street, after they received tips that two men were allegedly making and selling crack cocaine and marijuana from the home.

Inside that home, deputies found approximately 6.8 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 14 grams of marijuana, plastic bags used to repackage a controlled substance, digital scales, and $2,230 in U.S. Currency.

Two residents of the home, Tysaun Thigpen, 27, and Tyrone Rhome, 47, were arrested.

Thigpen was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a childcare center, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana within 1,000 feet of a childcare center, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention under a $40,000 bond.

Rhome was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention under a $25,000 bond.

