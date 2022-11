ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities who found two men dead in Bladen County say they are investigating their deaths as homicides.

The sheriff’s office said the bodies of the unidentified men were found Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a 911 call at about 5 a.m. that reported shots fired in White Oak.

Deputies want people with information about the case to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-862-6960.