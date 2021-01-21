2 men killed, 2-year-old injured in shooting at Asheboro apartment complex

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police lights (Credit: Getty Images)

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two men were killed and a child was injured in a shooting in Asheboro on Thursday night, according to Asheboro Police Chief Mark Lineberry.

The shooting was reported at 6:05 p.m. in the parking lot of Coleridge Road Apartments.

Two men were killed and a 2-year-old was shot in a lower extremity, Lineberry said.

The child was conscious and alert when police got there.

Lineberry said Asheboro police do not believe it was a random act or domestic violence.

No information on a suspect or suspects has been released and it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories