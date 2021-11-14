2 men stabbed during fight between 2 women, NC deputies say

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men were stabbed during an altercation between two women in Burke County last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said officers with the Morganton police were called to a hospital Tuesday after two men ages, 19 and 20, arrived with stab wounds.

Officers learned the stabbing had happened on Walker Road in Burke County and the sheriff’s office began to investigate.

Deputies said the two men were stabbed during an altercation between two women.

One of the men was flown to a medical center where he is in stable condition.

Authorities said N.C. Juvenile Justice was contacted regarding a known juvenile suspect involved in the case.

The incident is still under investigation. Burke County Sheriff’s Office officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.