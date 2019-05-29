2 men, teen girl arrested for trafficking heroin in NC

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (From left) Corbin Taylor Juran, Matthew Ryan Horner, and Shelby Ruth Parker. (Courtesy of the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office via WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men and a teenage girl were arrested on heroin trafficking charges following a two-month investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said vice and narcotics officers initiated a traffic stop on the trio’s vehicle in the 1700 block of Market Street on May 24. During a search of the vehicle, officers found approximately 500 bags of heroin.

Corbin Taylor Juran, 27, Matthew Ryan Horner, 26, and Shelby Ruth Parker, 17, were each charged with two counts of trafficking in opium/heroin, conspiring to traffic opium/heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Horner was additionally charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Juran was booked into the New Hanover County jail under a $1 million bond, while Horner was given an $800,000 bond. Parker received a $50,000 bond.

All three remain jailed as of Tuesday afternoon.

