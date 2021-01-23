$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold at NC coast

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – One lucky person who purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Leland is $2 million richer after Friday night’s drawing.

The winner bought the ticket at the Minuteman Food Mart on Mercantile Drive in Leland, which is in Brunswick County, just south of Wilmington.

“The $3 Megaplier ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 4-26-42-50-60, to beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million and won a $1,000,000 prize. The prize was doubled to $2,000,000 when the 2X Megaplier was drawn,” according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery.

There were six other tickets across that state that won big as well with a $20,000 prize and five $10,000 winners.

“After a record run of 37 draws, the second-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions was won Friday night! The estimated $1.05 billion annuity jackpot went to a lucky ticket holder in Michigan. Tuesday’s jackpot resets to $20 million as an annuity prize, or $14.7 million cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million,” according to the press release.

