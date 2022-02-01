2 missing NC women found safe, deputies say

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Bladen County say that two women reported missing last week have been found and are safe.

When they were reported missing, each woman had not been seen in at least a month, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachel Hudson, 33, was last seen on Dec. 18, 2021, in Tar Heel, a news release said. Hudson was possibly headed to Fayetteville.

The other missing woman was Dynasty Mo’ette De’lois Jeffries, 20, who is from St. Pauls in Robeson County, a news release said.

Jeffries was last seen on Nov. 11, 2021, leaving her home in the Tobemory Road area in St. Pauls, deputies said.

On Monday, deputies said Hudson was found and was “safe.”

Tuesday, deputies announced that Jeffries was found safe and her “case will be closed.”