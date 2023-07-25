LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Two more officers at the Scotland Correctional Institute were arrested Friday in connection with an excessive force investigation, according to Angie Grube with the North Carolina State Bureau Investigation.

William Shaw, 37, a current officer, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Grube said. Kyle Dustin Meek, 29, a former officer, was also charged with assault inflicting serious injury.

State bureau officials received a request on Nov. 17, 2022 to investigate allegations of excessive force involving correctional officers and an inmate.

Four other officers, one current and three former, were also arrested last week in connection with the incident.