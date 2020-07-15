2 MS-13 gang members arrested in North Carolina in connection with New York killings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – Two MS-13 gang members were arrested Monday morning in North Carolina in connection with killings in New York.

Jose Moises Blanco, 30, was arrested in Salisbury in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Josue Amaya-Leonor on Sept. 4, 2016.

Oseas Gonzalez, 28, was arrested in Charlotte in connection with the killing of Amaya-Leonor and the killing of 20-year-old Kerin Pineda on May 21, 2016.

During Tuesday’s arrests, authorities seized machetes, firearms, ammunition, narcotics, and MS-13-related paraphernalia.

Blanco and Gonzalez will be transferred to the Eastern District of New York and arraigned at a

later date. Both men are currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

The arrests come as part of a larger law enforcement operation regarding MS-13 gang members. A 24-count indictment was unsealed yesterday in federal court charging eight members of the gang.

