STATESVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Amber Alert was canceled early Thursday morning for two young children who were reported missing from Statesville in Iredell County Wednesday evening.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Easton G. Redmon, 4, and Annsleigh R. Redmon, 2, were located in College Park, Ga.

“Thank you to the US Marshall Service and College Park PD for assistance in bringing the children home safely,” the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.