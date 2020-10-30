2 NC coastal towns to deny driving on beach this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A pair of area beach towns will not offer permits to drive on beaches this year.

Topsail Beach town leaders made the decision because of high tides in the area and the beginning of the beach nourishment project.

Originally scheduled to begin in December, the nourishment project will now begin in mid-November.

Leaders determined during high tide there is not enough room for vehicles to safely drive leading to concern some could become stranded.

Surf City has made the same decision for the fall, winter and spring seasons, leaving only the northern end of North Topsail Beach as an area where driving is allowed year round with a permit.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.