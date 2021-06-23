2 NC deputies injured by ‘accidental discharge of a firearm’ during training event

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County deputies were injured Wednesday during a training event, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The deputies were injured by an “accidental discharge of a firearm” during a training event at the Mount Airy Firing Range.

Both deputies were treated for minor injuries at Northern Regional Hospital and released.

The accident was reported to the Mount Airy Police Department and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office is opening an internal review.