2 High Point felons charged with trafficking drugs and maintaining dwelling near a school/daycare, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two convicted felons in High Point are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed on Thursday, according to the High Point Police Department.

The HPPD’s Street Crimes Unit got a tip about two people allegedly selling crack cocaine and heroin out of a home on the 2500 block of Triangle Lake Road.

At around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, High Point officers executed a search warrant at the home.

Investigators say they seized approximate amounts of the following:

38 grams of heroin

68 grams of crack cocaine

29 Suboxone patches

A loaded AR-15 rifle

A shotgun

Over $2,500 in cash

Joshua D. Cureton, 31, and LaKisha N. Harris, 40, were both taken into custody.

They are both being charged with the following:

Trafficking heroin

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

Maintaining a dwelling for drug activity near a school/daycare

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Harris was also served with three existing failure to appear warrants.

High Point police say that they have taken Cureton into custody nine times since 2018 and that six of those occurrences involved drug charges.

The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community

engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our

community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone

with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of

High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.