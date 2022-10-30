HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two convicted felons in High Point are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed on Thursday, according to the High Point Police Department.
The HPPD’s Street Crimes Unit got a tip about two people allegedly selling crack cocaine and heroin out of a home on the 2500 block of Triangle Lake Road.
At around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, High Point officers executed a search warrant at the home.
Investigators say they seized approximate amounts of the following:
- 38 grams of heroin
- 68 grams of crack cocaine
- 29 Suboxone patches
- A loaded AR-15 rifle
- A shotgun
- Over $2,500 in cash
Joshua D. Cureton, 31, and LaKisha N. Harris, 40, were both taken into custody.
They are both being charged with the following:
- Trafficking heroin
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance
- Maintaining a dwelling for drug activity near a school/daycare
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
Harris was also served with three existing failure to appear warrants.
High Point police say that they have taken Cureton into custody nine times since 2018 and that six of those occurrences involved drug charges.
