(WGHP) — Harris Callicutt, of High Point, and Angela Weeks, of Archdale, bought a $5 scratch-off and won the first $250,000 prize in a new lottery scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

They bought the winning 20X The Cash ticket from Express Mart on North Main Street in Archdale.

They arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim their winnings.

Both players received $125,000 after splitting the $250,000 prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, each player took home $89,063.