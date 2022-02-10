2 NC high schoolers win tech challenge, $10,000 grants

Jonah Longworth and Zachary Blalock of Davie County High School in Mocksville, North Carolina, each won $10,000 grants to a Universal Technical Institute after winning first place in an auto tech challenge (Steve Bitter, Breaking Limits, Sr. Account Manager).

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Davie County High School students won first place and $10,000 grants each in an auto tech challenge presented by NASCAR and the Universal Technical Institute.

Jonah Longworth and Zachary Blalock were the winning team, out of 20 total, from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia that competed in both hands-on and written tests on vehicle parts, engines, diagnostics and electrical systems using NASCAR Tech’s state-of-the-industry facility and equipment, a news release said.

The Universal Technical Institute was founded in 1965 and “works to serve students by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers.”

The Top Tech and Auto Tech Challenges are part of an initiative for the automotive industry that is in need of “highly trained professionals due to growth, net replacements and retirements from the trade,” the news release said.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projections, the transportation industry will have to fill more than 69,000 service technician and mechanic job openings annually on average through 2030.

Longworth and Blalock will be able to use their $10,000 grant to attend one of 14 Universal Technical Institutes.

The news release said anyone who finished in the top-10 received a grant no less than $1,000.

Finally, two Lake Norman High School students (Mooresville, North Carolina) brought home third place, as well as $5,000 grants.