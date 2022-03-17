RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two North Carolina insurance agents have been accused of submitting false insurance claims to collect more than $30,000.

The N.C. Department of Insurance said in a news release that Christian LaFabian Ratliff, of Rockingham, was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies.

Ratliff was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of making false statements in an application for insurance.

The department said Jamel Dante Buie of Hamlet is also facing similar charges. Both insurance agents are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.