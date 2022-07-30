RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two lucky North Carolinians won $1 million during Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.
The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. One ticket was sold at Adam’s Mart in Charlotte and the other ticket was sold at the Shop N Save in Mooresville. The $1 million wins were two of 26 nationally in the drawing.
In addition to the $1 million prizes, 12 tickets won $10,000 and two Megaplier tickets won $20,000.
Those lucky tickets were sold in Washington in Beaufort County and in Statesville.
Twelve other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000. Those tickets were sold at:
- Harris Teeter, Clayton
- Food Lion, Calabash
- Circle K, West Williams St., Apex
- Vaughan Grocery, Macon
- Value Mart, Sanford
- Porter’s Neck Country Store, Wilmington
- Lowe’s Foods, Wilmington
- Circle K, Vass
- Tickled Pink C-Store, Winston-Salem
- Sheetz, Winterville
- Short Stop, Spring Lake
- Circle K, Mineral Spring.
“Congratulation to all the big winners,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “This huge Mega Millions jackpot created a lot of fun. Every ticket sold in North Carolina helped to raise more money for education this year.”
A ticket in Illinois won the $1.3 billion jackpot, and the winner can claim the prize as an annuity or take a cash prize of $780.5 million.
Friday night’s winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.