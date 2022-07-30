RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two lucky North Carolinians won $1 million during Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. One ticket was sold at Adam’s Mart in Charlotte and the other ticket was sold at the Shop N Save in Mooresville. The $1 million wins were two of 26 nationally in the drawing.

In addition to the $1 million prizes, 12 tickets won $10,000 and two Megaplier tickets won $20,000.

Those lucky tickets were sold in Washington in Beaufort County and in Statesville.

Twelve other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000. Those tickets were sold at:

  • Harris Teeter, Clayton
  • Food Lion, Calabash
  • Circle K, West Williams St., Apex
  • Vaughan Grocery, Macon
  • Value Mart, Sanford
  • Porter’s Neck Country Store, Wilmington
  • Lowe’s Foods, Wilmington
  • Circle K, Vass
  • Tickled Pink C-Store, Winston-Salem
  • Sheetz, Winterville
  • Short Stop, Spring Lake
  • Circle K, Mineral Spring.

“Congratulation to all the big winners,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “This huge Mega Millions jackpot created a lot of fun. Every ticket sold in North Carolina helped to raise more money for education this year.”

A ticket in Illinois won the $1.3 billion jackpot, and the winner can claim the prize as an annuity or take a cash prize of $780.5 million.

Friday night’s winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.