2 NC men charged, 2 wanted in SC man’s death after traffic stop led to violent crime, drug investigation

Austin H. Fairley, left, and Chandler S. Lowry were arrested Friday for the the murder of Phillip Campbell who died at a South Carolina nightclub in late January (Robeson County Sheriff’s Office).

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina traffic stop in Robeson County on Friday led to the arrest of two men in connection with the death of a South Carolina man who died at a nightclub in late January, the local sheriff’s office confirms.

Austin H. Fairley, 24, of Red Springs, North Carolina, and Chandler T. Lowry, 23, of Shannon, North Carolina, were arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division with the help of U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force and Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Friday after a traffic stop, a news release said.

The two men were wanted by the Dillon County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office in connection with the death of 31-year-old Phillip Campbell, also of Red Springs, who died after being fatally shot in a Dillion County nightclub on Jan. 23, deputies said.

The routine traffic stop, that occurred on Old Lowery Road in Red Springs, revealed Fairley and Lowry were in possession of multiple drugs.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and ATF found cocaine, crack cocaine, alprazolam and fentanyl, in addition to multiple firearms and money, the news release said.

“Fairley and Lowry are charged with fugitive of other state for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in relation to the Dillon County investigation,” the release said. “They are also charged with two counts to conspiracy to traffic cocaine, trafficking cocaine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and/or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.”

Additionally, Fairley has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The release did not say what or when Fairley was charged with previously.

Fairley was given a $545,000 secured bond for the weapon and drug charges, while Lowry was given a $1,000,000 secured bond for the drug charges.

Both will get an extradition hearing in North Carolina before officially being extradited to South Carolina for an official arraignment, deputies confirmed.

Furthermore, 21-year-old Arron Fairley and 20-year-old, both of Red Springs, are wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in Campbell’s death, the release said.

Investigators said they have developed these persons of interest in the shootings and arrests are likely due to multiple shootings into residences and vehicles that have recently occurred in the Red Springs and Shannon areas that may be connected to the Dillon County investigation.