2 NC men sentenced for collecting millions in COVID-19 relief funds fraudulently

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Triad men were among people sentenced for fraudulently seeking COVID-19 relief funds.

The three men were sentenced in the Middle District of North Carolina for seeking more than $2.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans they didn’t need.

Joseph Marsell Cartlidge, 30, of Greensboro, was sentenced to 72 months, while David Christopher Redfern, 32, of Trinity, was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Additionally, Eric Alexander McMiller, 30, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced to 66 months in prison.

Each defendant was ordered to pay $498,657 in restitution.

Court documents said that the three men joined a scheme led by James Stote, who recruited people to apply for fraudulent PPP loans for a cut of the loans.

Between May and June of 2020, they submitted fraudulent applications, as well as false tax and bank records, misrepresenting the number of employees, revenue and costs for each business.

These fraudulent applications totaled more than $2.7 million.

Documents go on to say that the defendants used the loan proceeds for their own personal benefits, including cash withdrawals and luxury purchases.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.