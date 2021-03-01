2 NC men struck, killed by suspected drunk driver while standing in home driveway

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Highway Patrol says two men were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver while they were standing in the driveway of a home near Sunset Beach Saturday afternoon.

According a news release, Dakota Reiswig, 26, of Ocean Isle Beach, was driving his 1998 Toyota SUV south on N.C. 904 (Seaside Road) around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and struck two pedestrians standing at a private residence. Reiswig also hit a parked Hyundai SUV that was in the driveway before crashing into a ditch.

Troopers say both pedestrians, identified as Mint Greene, 67, of Sunset Beach, and Robert Winslow, 64, of Cary, died at the scene.

Reiswig was taken to Seacoast Medical Center in Little River, South Carolina for treatment due to injuries sustained in the crash.

“Impairment was suspected, and warrants were taken out in North Carolina for driving while impaired and two counts of felony death by motor vehicle,” the Highway Patrol news release stated.

After his release from the hospital, Reiswig was taken into custody by S.C. authorities and booked into the J. Rueben Long Detention Center in Conway.

Troopers say Reiswig waived extradition and will be brought back to North Carolina.