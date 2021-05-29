2 NC police officers injured after they’re hit by car; driver flees crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) –Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were injured after being hit by a car that fled the scene Friday evening.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chief Johnny Jennings, Officer Justin Davies and another officer were struck.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief tweeted about the incident Saturday.

“Keep Officer Justin Davies in your thoughts today. A car struck him and another officer last evening on 5th Street before leaving the scene,” Jennings wrote in the tweet.

A photo of injuries Davies suffered was part of the tweet. Davies appeared to have a large wound to the back of his head.

Both officers are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.